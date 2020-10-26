'Cautious pause' on lifting Melbourne's restrictions sparks anger amid northern suburbs outbreak
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews departs after a press conference in Melbourne, Sunday, October 25, 2020. Source: AAP
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' decision to delay Melbourne's reopening has angered business groups, the federal government, the state opposition, and former Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos. About 800 people in Melbourne's northern suburbs are in isolation because of the East Preston Islamic College outbreak.
