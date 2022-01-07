Clearing up confusion: what to do after returning a positive rapid test

Naca Feature, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Omicron Variant,

A health worker shows a positive SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

With COVID-testing facilities across the country overwhelmed, authorities are urging people who test positive from a rapid antigen test and have mild symptoms to contact their General Practitioner - instead of visiting a testing facility. In an environment where the rules are rapidly evolving, SBS takes a look at what to do next if you test positive in a rapid antigen test.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023