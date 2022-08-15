Climate experts say Labor's emissions reduction plan needs to go further

Naca Feature, Australian Federal Politics, climate change, emissions reduction.

Plumes of smoke rise from chimneys at an Industrial Area of Patras in West Greece. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Climate experts are hailing Labor's election promise to make a 43 per cent emissions cut by 2030 as a step in the right direction, but warn it is a goal that falls short of what the science calls for. To limit global warning within the Paris Agreement goal of "well below" two degrees, scientists and Greens activists are pushing for a 75 per cent emissions cut.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023