'Close contact' redefined by National Cabinet

'Close contact' redefined by National Cabinet

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference following a national cabinet meeting, at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

National Cabinet has adopted a new definition for 'close contact' in a bid to reduce the pressure on testing centres. All states agreed to transition away from PCR tests and towards rapid antigen tests next year. Rapid tests however will not be free for everyone, just some specific, vulnerable groups, accessed through a registry system.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023