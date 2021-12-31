'Close contact' redefined by National Cabinet
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference following a national cabinet meeting, at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP
National Cabinet has adopted a new definition for 'close contact' in a bid to reduce the pressure on testing centres. All states agreed to transition away from PCR tests and towards rapid antigen tests next year. Rapid tests however will not be free for everyone, just some specific, vulnerable groups, accessed through a registry system.
