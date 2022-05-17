Coalition super plan faces criticism

The Prime Minister is defending his party's plan to unlock super for first home buyers - despite warnings it could drive up house prices further, and hurt retirement savings in the long term.

Scott Morrison is also on the back foot over reports the US wanted AUKUS to have agreement from both major parties before signing - even though Labor was only told a day before the announcement.

