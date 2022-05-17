Scott Morrison is also on the back foot over reports the US wanted AUKUS to have agreement from both major parties before signing - even though Labor was only told a day before the announcement.
Coalition super plan faces criticism
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Liberal candidate Sam Biggins in the electoral division of Blair, Monday, May 16, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Pool, Jason Edwards
The Prime Minister is defending his party's plan to unlock super for first home buyers - despite warnings it could drive up house prices further, and hurt retirement savings in the long term.
Share