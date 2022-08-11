Concerns remain as China's ambassador flags possible relationship reset
China’s ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian compared Taiwan to Tasmania in a speech to the National Press Club in Canberra. Credit: AAP
The Chinese Ambassador to Australia has addressed the national press club for the first time, opening himself up to questions from journalists. The Ambassador began with a conciliatory tone, speaking of a possible reset to the relationship with Australia. But as questions began, the focus turned to Taiwan, leaving the Ambassador on the defensive, threatening to use "all necessary measures" to achieve the reunification of mainland China and Taiwan.
