Concerns remain as China's ambassador flags possible relationship reset

Ambassador Xiao Qian.jpg

China’s ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian compared Taiwan to Tasmania in a speech to the National Press Club in Canberra. Credit: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Chinese Ambassador to Australia has addressed the national press club for the first time, opening himself up to questions from journalists. The Ambassador began with a conciliatory tone, speaking of a possible reset to the relationship with Australia. But as questions began, the focus turned to Taiwan, leaving the Ambassador on the defensive, threatening to use "all necessary measures" to achieve the reunification of mainland China and Taiwan.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Macedonian parliament.jpg

Извештај од Македонија 29 септември 2023

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 29 септември 2023

Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Exodus Photo Gallery

Вести на СБС на македонски 29 септември 2023

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Активистите за "Yes" и "No" активни со полна сила додека водечките личности се среќаваат со новинарите