Copped a fine? Here's what you need to do to pay it and avoid the hefty consequences of non-compliance
First rule when getting a fine: Do not ignore it, fines may get bigger if not paid on time. Source: Getty / Getty images
Many people in Australia are unaware of the serious consequences of ignoring a fine. From added fees, to having your driver’s license suspended or even your personal property seized, ramifications can be significant. In contrast, acting early and reaching out for help if needed will save you unnecessary problems and costs.
