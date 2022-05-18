Could the war in Ukraine see Switzerland abandon its traditional neutrality?

Could the war in Ukraine see Switzerland abandon its traditional neutrality?

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Bern, Switzerland Source: Keystone

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has tested European unity – over sanctions, and over oil and gas supplies. So far the European Union is holding together. But what about the non-EU neutral country right in the heart of Europe, Switzerland? The Swiss managed to stay out of both world wars, but this war is putting Swiss faith in neutrality to the test.

