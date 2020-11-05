COVID-19 proves Australia's biosecurity increasingly at risk: report
A Quarantine Inspection Service dog sniffs out fruit and other prohibited items at Sydney International Airport. Source: AAP
Australia's already strong biosecurity system may need a big shake-up in order to cope with the future risk of disease outbreaks. So says a report from the national science agency, that warns despite Australia's global reputation as a high-quality exporter, better coordination is needed to keep up with increasing global biosecurity threats.
