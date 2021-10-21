COVID a greater risk to fertility than COVID vaccines, says the science
Pregnant woman taking a vaccination Source: Getty
When the COVID-19 pandemic started doctors were particularly concerned for pregnant women and how the disease would impact them and their unborn babies. Now, well over a year since the first cases worldwide, COVID-19 vaccination has helped this vulnerable group stay out of hospital. With vaccination rates rapidly rising across the country, healthcare professionals are calling on expectant mothers to do what they can to minimise risks.
