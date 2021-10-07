COVID pandemic's mental ill health legacy likely to be greater, longer

Full length of lonely young woman looking away while sitting on green grid window against white background. Source: Getty Images

With New South Wales and Victoria making progress on their plans to come out of lockdown, experts warn the mental ill health legacy left by the pandemic could be much bigger than anticipated. Some who’ve experienced international health emergencies before are warning post-pandemic anxiety can last for years.

