Criminalising coercive behaviour is on the agenda across the country
社區齊心應對家庭暴力問題。 Source: Getty Images
An overwhelming majority of women murdered by their partners in Australia are subject to a pattern of behaviour called coercive control. Criminalising such behaviour is on the agenda across the country, but debate rages among family violence campaigners -particularly advocates representing marginalised communities over whether Australia is ready to legislate a stand-alone offence on the issue.
