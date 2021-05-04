Criminalising coercive behaviour is on the agenda across the country

Sad teen crying after read phone message

社區齊心應對家庭暴力問題。 Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

An overwhelming majority of women murdered by their partners in Australia are subject to a pattern of behaviour called coercive control. Criminalising such behaviour is on the agenda across the country, but debate rages among family violence campaigners -particularly advocates representing marginalised communities over whether Australia is ready to legislate a stand-alone offence on the issue.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX VOTING 2_BLUE.jpg

Farmer completes Run for the Voice as polls predict referendum race has run

KEN WYATT YES CAMPAIGN PERTH

SBS News in Macedonian 12 October 2023

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на македонски јазик емитувана на 11 октомври 2023

RENTAL CRISIS SYDNEY

Rental roulette: Vacancy rates hit record lows