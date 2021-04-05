Discarded coronavirus protective equipment threatens marine environment
PPE litter on a beach in southern San Francisco. Source: AP
Left-over protective equipment for COVID-19 is endangering sea life as it creates a litter hazards on some beaches. Experts say it's a threat and are urging action. Although meant for safety, the masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment ((PPE)) for COVID-19 are hurting the environment. The Pacific Coalition in California, with 25 years of beach cleaning experience in south San Francisco, is now finding increasing amounts of P-P-E in their rubbish line-up.
