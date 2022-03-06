Dr Sue Velovski: The Patients in the Flood Devastated Ballina are Safe in Makeshift Emergency Department

Flooded Ballina and Dr Sue Velovski, surgeon who operates in Ballina and Lismore hospitals

Flooded Ballina and Dr Sue Velovski, surgeon who operates in Ballina and Lismore hospitals Source: S.Velovski

Patients at Ballina Hospital, hit by the worst flood disasters in more than half a century, have been evacuated at the makeshift emergency department, set up at a high school, where the stuff is also helping hundreds of others who have fled their homes without having time to get the necessary medication, says Dr. Su Velovski, who operates in both hospitals in Ballina and Lismore, in northern New South Wales.

Dr. Velovski, specialist general surgeon with a special interest in breast cancer, melanoma, colon and thyroid cancer, told SBS in Macedonian that all elective surgeries have been canceled because only about 20 per cent of staff can make it into work and also as a consequence of the floods, in the coming period an influx of patients with various types of infections is expected.

