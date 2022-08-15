Drop the Jargon Day - Health professionals encouraged to use plain language to be understood by everyone

Have you ever struggled to understand health information when you visit the doctor?





Are you left bewildered by technical terms, or find it difficult to understand instructions on medication?





Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show six out of 10 Australians have low health literacy, making it difficult for them to access and use health care services.





The Centre for Culture, Ethnicity and Health is asking health professionals to think about the language they use.





First launched in 2014, the 'Drop the Jargon Day' campaign encourages people working in health, community services, and local government to use plain language that can easily be understood by everyone.



