Drop the Jargon Day - Health professionals encouraged to use plain language to be understood by everyone

multicultural health, medical jargon, NACA Feature,

Doctor sharing bad news with family member Source: Getty

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Health experts say it's a simple move that will help improve health outcomes for people from non-English speaking backgrounds.

Have you ever struggled to understand health information when you visit the doctor?

Are you left bewildered by technical terms, or find it difficult to understand instructions on medication?

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show six out of 10 Australians have low health literacy, making it difficult for them to access and use health care services.

The Centre for Culture, Ethnicity and Health is asking health professionals to think about the language they use.

First launched in 2014, the 'Drop the Jargon Day' campaign encourages people working in health, community services, and local government to use plain language that can easily be understood by everyone.

You can access health resources in your language on the Health Translations website: healthtranslations.vic.gov.au

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023