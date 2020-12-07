Drugs and alcohol are the main causes for Indigenous peoples' crimes, says Sydney criminal lawyer

Although Indigenous people make up 2% of Australia's total population, they make up 27% of the total number of inmates in prisons.





Statistics say: In 2016, almost 20 out of every 1,000 indigenous people were incarcerated for some crime.





It's seventeen times more likely an Indigenous versus a non-Indigenous person to end up in prison.





In 2016, the rate of imprisonment for Indigenous women (464.8 per 100,000) was not only higher than that of non-Indigenous women (21.9 per 100,000), but was also higher than the rate of imprisonment of non-Indigenous men.





Rehabilitation centres are full, people apply for a bed at the start of the trial. Some of these centres offer special drug and alcohol withdrawal programs as well, but the waiting list is longer than 6 months, making them inaccessible to most offenders.



