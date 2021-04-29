Economic recovery at risk if pre-pandemic migration levels not restored
Report urges resumption of migration in Australia Source: Getty
Economists are calling for the government to let migrants into Australia as soon as it's safe to do so, saying there will be significant financial consequences if the country fails to restore its intake to pre-pandemic levels. A new study has found a drop in migration as a result of COVID-19 will see a loss of 1.1 million people in Australia's population over the next decade.
Share