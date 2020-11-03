Economists warn of dire consequences of climate change by 2070

NACA Feature, climate change, economic outlook,

Smoke haze from bushfires blankets the Sydney CBD as beachgoers Jump from a cliff in Nielsen Park during hot weather in Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

New research is warning the economic effects of climate change will be more severe than those of the pandemic by 2070, and will continue indefinitely unless decisive action is taken to decarbonise the Australian economy. Deloitte Access Economics has found by then, there will be 880 thousand fewer jobs and annual gross domestic product will be 3.4 billion dollars less than it would be in a world without climate change.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

DISABILITY ROYAL COMMISSION FINAL REPORT

Four and a half years results in a 5000-page Disability report with 200 recommendations

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 4 октомври 2023

Bojan Maricic.jpg

Извештај од Македонија 3 октомври 2023

Reserve Bank

Вести на СБС на македонски 3 октомври 2023