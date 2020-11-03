Economists warn of dire consequences of climate change by 2070
Smoke haze from bushfires blankets the Sydney CBD as beachgoers Jump from a cliff in Nielsen Park during hot weather in Sydney Source: AAP
New research is warning the economic effects of climate change will be more severe than those of the pandemic by 2070, and will continue indefinitely unless decisive action is taken to decarbonise the Australian economy. Deloitte Access Economics has found by then, there will be 880 thousand fewer jobs and annual gross domestic product will be 3.4 billion dollars less than it would be in a world without climate change.
Share