Elizabeth Velinsky dreams of a laughter retreat

Elizabeth Velinsky, women, comedy, health, menopause,

Melbourne stand-up comedian Elizabeth Velinsky during her 'Burning Up' routine on Instagram. Source: Handmade Productions Melbourne

Melbourne stand-up comedian Elizabeth Velinsky, (Instagram-'Liz In The Middle Ages') believes life is too short to take too seriously. Her latest Instagram clip 'Menopause Explained', a take-off of Madonna's 1983 release-'Burning Up', takes a light-hearted view of the pains and excesses of middle age. Liz says "we need more laughter in our lives", and hopes to one day open her own unisex laughter retreat!

