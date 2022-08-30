Sydney Author Emilija Todorova Awarded for Best Book of Poetry By Macedonian Expat
Sydney author Emilija Todorova and the cover of her awarded book of poetry titled “Gravity” Credit: E.Todorova/Vlado Janevski
"I present gravity as an anthropocentric analogy, as a metaphor of infinite love.....love for other human beings, but it can be love that is platonic, love that is on an intellectual level, it can be love for the words, love for language, love towards self-knowledge...", says Emilia Todorova about her poetry collection titled "Gravity"
Share