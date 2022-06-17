Energy generators told to stop putting profits before people
Minister for Climate Change & Energy Chris Bowen Source: AAP
Australia's energy regulator says conditions in the national electricity market have improved .. flagging any potential blackouts are unlikely in the short term. But it warns many challenges still remain, and it's too early to say when the market can be reinstated. As the government continues to grapple with the crisis, it's blaming a decade of underinvestment in renewable energy for bringing about the situation.
