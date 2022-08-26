Europe making progress containing monkeypox

FL: Free Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Miami-Dade Florida

A man holds up his Monkeypox vaccination card after getting inoculated in Miami, Florida Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The World Health Organisation says the number of monkeypox cases reported globally declined by 21 per cent last week, after a month-long trend of rising infections. The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency in July. So far, more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox and 12 deaths have been reported from 96 countries, with the majority in the United States.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023