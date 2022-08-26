Europe making progress containing monkeypox
A man holds up his Monkeypox vaccination card after getting inoculated in Miami, Florida Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Sipa USA
The World Health Organisation says the number of monkeypox cases reported globally declined by 21 per cent last week, after a month-long trend of rising infections. The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency in July. So far, more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox and 12 deaths have been reported from 96 countries, with the majority in the United States.
