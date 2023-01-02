SBS Macedonian

Archimandrite Gavril: "Christmas is a day of peace"

otec gavril.jpg

Archimandrite Gavril Galev Credit: Supplied

Published 2 January 2023 at 3:29pm
By Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Archimandrite Gavril speaks to SBS Macedonian about the essence of one of the most significant days of the Macedonian Orthodox religious calendar and folk tradition.

It is important for believers to welcome the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ with mercy, joy and love
Archimandrite Gavril Galev, Hegumen of the monastery "St. Kliment Ohridski" in Kinglake, Victoria.
