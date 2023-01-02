Archimandrite Gavril: "Christmas is a day of peace"

It is important for believers to welcome the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ with mercy, joy and loveArchimandrite Gavril Galev, Hegumen of the monastery "St. Kliment Ohridski" in Kinglake, Victoria.
Archimandrite Gavril Galev Credit: Supplied
Published 2 January 2023 at 3:29pm
By Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
Archimandrite Gavril speaks to SBS Macedonian about the essence of one of the most significant days of the Macedonian Orthodox religious calendar and folk tradition.
