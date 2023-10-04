Four and a half years results in a 5000-page Disability report with 200 recommendations

DISABILITY ROYAL COMMISSION FINAL REPORT

Disability advocates welcome the release of the disability royal commission final report Source: AAP / JACOB SHTEYMAN/AAPIMAGE

After a four-and-a-half year inquiry, the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability has tabled its final report. The report has made over 200 recommendations at federal, state and territory level covering access to support, education and First Nations and culturally diverse Australians with disabilities. It says its recommendations will lead to a more inclusive vision of Australia, in which people with disability can live independently and their human rights are protected.

