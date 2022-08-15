Fourteen years since Apology to Stolen Generations marked in parliament

Naca Feature,Stolen Generations, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, National Apology,

Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd delivers an apology to the Aboriginal people for injustices committed over two centuries in 2008 Canberra Source: GETTY POOL

It's been 14 years since the national apology to Stolen Generations over the removal of tens of thousands of children from First Nations families. (13 Feb 2008) While it was an historic moment in Australia's reconciliation, for many saying "sorry" came too late and has not been supported with meaningful action.

