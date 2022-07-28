With no end in sight, the forth generation are as eager as their great-grandfather to explore what the lush pastures and some of the most productive soils in Australia have to offer.
Fourth generation orchardists maintain the legacy of their predecessors
The family Markovski (from left to right) grandchildren Tom and Liam, father Nick and grandfather Tanas Source: Craig Kinder Food Photography
For more than 70 years, the family Markovski has maintained their 15 hectare farm in Manjimup, successfully evolving according to market needs.
