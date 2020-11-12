From the juvenile courts to an Honourable Dr. of Health Sciences – Ken Zulumovski fights fiercely for Indigenous rights

Ken is an Honorary Doctor of Health Sciences from the University of Sydney, recognized for his outstanding contribution to the Australian society, with more than 2 decades of successful career developing and implementing programs to improve the mental and physical health of Indigenous people, as well as providing legal and financial assistance to those most in need.





But his successful life story had a slightly different beginning. Ken grew up in housing commission, surrounded by domestic violence, drugs, depression and anxiety. By the age of 15 he had been expelled from six schools and appeared twice before a juvenile court, so with a desire to change the course of his life, at the age of 17 he enlisted as a reserve in the Royal Artillery Unit.



