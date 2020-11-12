From the juvenile courts to an Honourable Dr. of Health Sciences – Ken Zulumovski fights fiercely for Indigenous rights

Ken Zulumovski Hon DHSc (left), GAMARADA meetings in Redfern (upper right), Ken with Hon Tanya Plibersek MP and City of Sydney Cr Linda Scott (lower right)

Ken Zulumovski Hon DHSc, overcame his childhood traumas by dedicating his future to those who walked the same path. His organizations fight daily to restore the rights and improve the lives of Indigenous peoples in Australia.

Ken is an Honorary Doctor of Health Sciences from the University of Sydney, recognized for his outstanding contribution to the Australian society, with more than 2 decades of successful career developing and implementing programs to improve the mental and physical health of Indigenous people, as well as providing legal and financial assistance to those most in need.

But his successful life story had a slightly different beginning. Ken grew up in housing commission, surrounded by domestic violence, drugs, depression and anxiety. By the age of 15 he had been expelled from six schools and appeared twice before a juvenile court, so with a desire to change the course of his life, at the age of 17 he enlisted as a reserve in the Royal Artillery Unit.

In 2012, Ken chaired the NSW First Aboriginal Healing Forum and was a member of the NSW Indigenous Leaders Forum.

