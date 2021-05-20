Government announces taxpayer-funded gas-fired power station
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to media. Source: AAP
The Federal Government has confirmed it'll build a 600 million dollar taxpayer-funded gas-fired power station, which it says will drive down energy prices for households. But the investment in the New South Wales Hunter region is at odds with calls from some energy experts and the findings of a major international report, calling for an end to investment in fossil fuel technology.
