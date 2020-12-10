Government defends changes to workplace laws
Attorney-General Christian Porter introduces the Governments industral relations bills in the House of Representatives at Parliament House Source: AAP
The federal government has defended what it is calling the biggest changes to workplace laws in 11 years. Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter says the measures are necessary to help businesses survive the pandemic and offer jobs, whilst also giving workers increased options to work more hours. The unions are concerned that the pandemic is being used as an excuse to cut the wages of workers and reduce job security.
