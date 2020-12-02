Heart disease death rate much higher in remote and rural areas than in capital cities

NACA Feature, heart health,

Phil Boyle Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

New research has painted a stark picture of how divided Australia is when it comes to good health. Heart disease death rates are as much as two-and-a-half times higher in remote areas compared to major capital cities. According to the Heart Foundation's General Manager of Heart Health, Bill Stavreski, the risk of death from cardiac issues increases dramatically the further you live from metropolitan cities.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 1 ноември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski foto.jpg

Извештај од Македонија 31октомври 2023

Israel Palestinians

Вести на СБС на македонски 31 октомври 2023

стево-и-фон-дер-лајен.jpg

Извештај од Македонија 29 октомври 2023