Heart disease death rate much higher in remote and rural areas than in capital cities
Phil Boyle Source: SBS
New research has painted a stark picture of how divided Australia is when it comes to good health. Heart disease death rates are as much as two-and-a-half times higher in remote areas compared to major capital cities. According to the Heart Foundation's General Manager of Heart Health, Bill Stavreski, the risk of death from cardiac issues increases dramatically the further you live from metropolitan cities.
