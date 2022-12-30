Here's how these Macedonian Australians celebrate the Holiday Season

Hear how a few of the SBS Macedonian listeners celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Credit: SBS Macedonian
Published 30 December 2022 at 3:19pm
By Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Christmas, Christmas Eve, Orthodox New Year and Vasilitsa are just some of the holidays that Macedonians celebrate wherever they are - but for many, they are celebrated alongside other traditions they have adopted in Australia.
Published 30 December 2022 at 3:19pm
By Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share