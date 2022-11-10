SBS Macedonian

Highly sensitive national secrets may have been compromised

Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 10 November 2022 at 2:10pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
The Defence Minister has launched an urgent review into claims former A-D-F pilots were approached to train China's military. It follows an initial investigation into the reports, Richard Marles says there are 'enough concerns' for an examination of the policies around the protection of national secrets.

