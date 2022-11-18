SBS Macedonian

Home Affairs apologises for letters telling asylum seekers to leave

Zahra Hashemabadi Barat fled Iran with her husband and two daughters in 2013 Source: SBS

Published 18 November 2022 at 1:52pm
By Pablo Vinales, Claire Slattery
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
The Federal Minister for Home Affairs says letters telling refugees and asylum seekers to leave the country were 'not appropriate' and sent out by error. Hundreds of letters and emails were sent in September and October, and refugee advocates say it's left many traumatised.

