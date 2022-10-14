SBS Macedonian

Homeland Report in Macedonian 14 October 2022

SBS Macedonian

European Political Community summit in Prague, Czech Republic - 10 Oct 2022

Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski seen before the European Political Community summit in Prague. This is the first ever meeting of a wider format of member states of European Union and other European countries across the continent. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2022 at 12:57pm
By Brane Stefanovski
Presented by Brane Stefanovski, Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS

Homeland Report in Macedonian 14 October 2022

Published 14 October 2022 at 12:57pm
By Brane Stefanovski
Presented by Brane Stefanovski, Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Daily Life in Denmark

Divided opinions on methane plan

VIC WET WEATHER

SBS News in Macedonian 14 October 2022

BALI BOMBINGS 20TH ANNIVERSARY

SBS News in Macedonian 13 October 2022

EU Budget For Recovery Increases Funds For A Stronger Europe In The World

Homeland Report in Macedonian 13 October 2022