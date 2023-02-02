Homeland Report in Macedonian 2 February 2023

Homeland Report in Macedonian 2 February 2023Play08:59Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski Source: Facebook / Stevo PendarovskiGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.23MB) Homeland Report in Macedonian 2 February 2023ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Macedonian 2 February 2023Jobseeker increase would raise 840,000 children in Australia out of poverty: AnglicareSBS News in Macedonian 1 February 2023Homeland Report in Macedonian 1 February 2023