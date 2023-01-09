СБС Македонски

Homeland Report in Macedonian 9 January 2023

СБС Македонски

NORTH MACEDONIA ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS

Children and youth holding sticks decorated with stars sing religious songs while carrying a nativity crib on the eve of the Orthodox Christmas in the St. Kliment Central Orthodox Church in Skopje, the Macedonian capital. Source: EPA / GEORGI LICOVSKI/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2023 at 2:41pm
By Brane Stefanovski, Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Homeland Report in Macedonian 9 January 2023

Published 9 January 2023 at 2:41pm
By Brane Stefanovski, Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Businesswoman writing in diary at home office

До кога ќе може да се работи од дома?

BRAZIL PROTESTS

Вести на СБС на македонски 9 јануари 2023

NORTH MACEDONIA ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS

Извештај од Македонија 9 јануари 2023

RUSSIA PUTIN

Вести на СБС на македонски 6 јануари 2023