Housing bill stalled as Greens call for $5 billion dollar a year social housing spend

MAX CHANDLER MATHER GREENS PRESSER

Greens Housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather

The federal government's housing legislation is stalled with the Greens calling for a much bigger investment in social housing. While negotiations on continue, the government has successfully passed what it's calling the largest peacetime investment in Australian manufacturing capability, the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund. But the Coalition has suggested it will not do enough to protect Australian manufacturers and jobs.

