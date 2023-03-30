Housing bill stalled as Greens call for $5 billion dollar a year social housing spend
Greens Housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The federal government's housing legislation is stalled with the Greens calling for a much bigger investment in social housing. While negotiations on continue, the government has successfully passed what it's calling the largest peacetime investment in Australian manufacturing capability, the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund. But the Coalition has suggested it will not do enough to protect Australian manufacturers and jobs.
