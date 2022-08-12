How is multicultural Australia's face presented to the world?

PENNY WONG G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS MEETING

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali. Credit: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australia is a richly diverse country, that's home to more than 250 ancestries and 350 languages. And since coming to power, the new Labor Government has demonstrated its eagerness to present the face of multicultural Australia in its stepped up engagement with the world. But, experts on a Lowy Institute panel have argued that when it comes to foreign policy, more should be done to better represent multicultural Australia.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023