How is multicultural Australia's face presented to the world?
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali. Credit: AAP
Australia is a richly diverse country, that's home to more than 250 ancestries and 350 languages. And since coming to power, the new Labor Government has demonstrated its eagerness to present the face of multicultural Australia in its stepped up engagement with the world. But, experts on a Lowy Institute panel have argued that when it comes to foreign policy, more should be done to better represent multicultural Australia.
