How to achieve 80% of your New Year's resolutions?

How was Maja successful in achieving 80% of the goals she set last year?





In a conversation with SBS Macedonian, she explains some of the steps she has taken this year to meet the goals from her list. Among other things, the most important thing is to write them down on paper. "If you have goals that you want to achieve and do not write them down, then those are just wishes. But put them on paper, and they become action plans".





Some of the tips that Maja shared are:





- Divide your plan into a schedule that will be easy for you to follow





- Make an additional list that will include activities that will help you meet your goals. Maja advises you to: get up early, exercise, meditate, visualize your goals, walk in nature, read books and professional literature, write a diary ...





Changing habits, as Maja explains, is the first step to changing your mindset, which in turn will lead to consistent fulfilling of your goals.



