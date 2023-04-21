How to protect yourself from identity theft in Australia
Experts advise keeping your devices updated with the latest software, including antivirus software Credit: pexels
Identity crime is a significant threat in Australia, with a growing number of people falling victim every year. Those impersonated often face severe consequences, including financial losses, damage to their credit score, and legal ramifications. Here are some steps you can take to reduce your risk of having your personal information stolen or misused.
