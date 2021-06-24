Macedonian language teachers were also present at the event, led by the President of the Macedonian School Board for NSW, Zaklina Mihajlova, who told SBS there is a need for greater interest in learning the language in the community
Identity - An Anchor In Stormy Waters
Hon.Victor Dominello, NSW Minister for Customer Service (front raw) with Macedonian Language Teachers Source: Macedonian School Council, NSW
In a world thaт is constantly changing, we need anchors and your heritage, your identity is a critical anchor', said NSW Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello addressing the audience at the NSW Federation of Community Language Schools Gala Night in Sydney
