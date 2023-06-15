'If you're there and a bomb goes off - you're done for' - Atomic test survivors

Monte Bello atomic test

First British atomic test, Monte Bello islands, Western Australia on the 3rd October 1952 Credit: Rights Managed/MARY EVANS

A group of representatives from atomic test survivor communities in Australia have travelled to Canberra to share their experiences. The group is calling on the government to acknowledge and address the harms caused by nuclear weapons testing in Australia during the 1950s and 60s - and to promote the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

