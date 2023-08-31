Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum: How to make your vote count
Member of the audience in Adelaide react to remarks by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who has set October 14 as the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum date Source: AAP / MARK BRAKE/AAPIMAGE
A referendum to establish a permanent Indigenous Voice to Parliament is one of the Prime Minister's highest priorities. But the commitment for constitutional recognition is part one of a three-step process that begins with the referendum and goes on to include truth-telling and Treaty.
