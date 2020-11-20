Inquiry details unlawful killings, abuse, cover-up by Australian special forces in Afghanistan

The report, with redactions, by the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry in Canberra

The report, with redactions, by the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry in Canberra

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed his 'deepest sorrow' to the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, after the release of a damning report into alleged war crimes by Australian special forces in Afghanistan. The deliberate cover-up of unlawful killings by Australian special forces in Afghanistan has been detailed in a report by Justice Paul Brereton after a four-year inquiry.

