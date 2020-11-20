Inquiry details unlawful killings, abuse, cover-up by Australian special forces in Afghanistan
The report, with redactions, by the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry in Canberra Source: AAP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed his 'deepest sorrow' to the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, after the release of a damning report into alleged war crimes by Australian special forces in Afghanistan. The deliberate cover-up of unlawful killings by Australian special forces in Afghanistan has been detailed in a report by Justice Paul Brereton after a four-year inquiry.
