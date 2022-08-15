Interest rates cut to record low
فیلیپ لو، رییس بانک مرکزی گفت «انتظار دارد و امیدوار است» بانکها کاهش در نرخ بهره را به تمام قرضهگیرندگان شان انتقال دهند Source: AAP
The Reserve Bank of Australia has unveiled an unprecedented package of measures to help combat the COVID-19 induced recession. The record-low interest rates announced on Tuesday may be good news for mortgage holders and those looking to enter the property market. But, it's a blow for older Australians who rely on the interest from their savings.
Share