InTouch - support for victims of domestic violence in multicultural communities

The funeral for Hannah Clarke and her three children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey, murdered in a domestic violence incident, Feb 19, 2020. Source: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Luba Tanevski, long-time migration agent at InTouch, has helped hundreds of women from multiculral backgrounds flee domestic violence. She says many cultures still perpetuate the potential for physical harm against women as they cling to traditions and hard-line beliefs.

