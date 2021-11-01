Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi welcomes the G20 leaders to Rome
Ο Αυστραλός πρωθυπουργός Scott Morrison με τον Γάλλο πρόεδρο Emmanuel Macron στην σύνοδο G20 στην Ρώμη. Source: AAP
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has stressed the importance of multilateralism as he welcomed world leaders to Rome for the first in-person Group of 20 summit since the onset of the pandemic. A wide range of issues was discussed, including vaccine equity and the global economy as well as a multitude of bilateral meetings between leaders on the sidelines.
