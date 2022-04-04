Jerome Velinsky: ecstatic after securing role in 'Underbelly - Vanishing Act'

movies, television, Australian drama, macedonian community, Australian Macedonian community, acting, Jerome Velinsky,

Actor, director and creator Jerome Velinsky. Source: Rebecca Dimovski

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Jerome Velinsky, actor, director and creator, landed one of the lead roles in the Australian television mini drama series, Underbelly-Vanishing Act, in which he plays Anthony Koletti, the husband of Melissa Caddick of Sydney, who embezzled over $30 million from close friends and family. Velinsky chats to SBS Macedonian about his challenging dramatic role and the opportunity to work with renowned Australian actors Colin Friels and Kate Atkinson.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023