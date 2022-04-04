Jerome Velinsky: ecstatic after securing role in 'Underbelly - Vanishing Act'
Actor, director and creator Jerome Velinsky. Source: Rebecca Dimovski
Jerome Velinsky, actor, director and creator, landed one of the lead roles in the Australian television mini drama series, Underbelly-Vanishing Act, in which he plays Anthony Koletti, the husband of Melissa Caddick of Sydney, who embezzled over $30 million from close friends and family. Velinsky chats to SBS Macedonian about his challenging dramatic role and the opportunity to work with renowned Australian actors Colin Friels and Kate Atkinson.
