Ken Zulumovski Hon DHSc: The process of reconciliation cannot be limited to that annual week only

Mr. Ken founded GAMARADA in 2007, as an organization that helps Indigenous people in the areas of domestic violence, addiction and suicide, and in 2010 founded the consulting firm GUIR, which provides individual reconciliation plans for the private, state and not for profit sector.





Ken's Aboriginal name is Kira-Dhan and he is a descendant of the Kabbi Kabbi nation. Seventeen years ago he started taking steps towards helping his indigenous community through his organization GAMARADA, and today he can proudly say that he is on the 642nd continuous week of providing services, help and support to those that need it the most.



