Labor pledges university and TAFE funding to address skills shortages

Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese delivers a speech to Labor supporters at the Wests Ashfield Leagues Club in Sydney, Sunday, December 5, 2021. Source: AAP

The unofficial campaign for next year's election is gaining momentum for both major political parties. On Sunday, the Federal Labor Party have announced their second major policy in three days, unveiling its plans on higher education and skills. While Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited various communities included flood-affected New South Wales regions and a motorsport event.

